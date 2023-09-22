Europe Watch: Boniface, Osimhen shine, Sadiq makes debut, others

By Enitan Abdultawab

For the first time this season, the group stage matchday 1 of the European competitions held across the tiers – Champions league, Europa league and Conference league.

As usual, Nigerian players who are plying their trade in their respective clubs have represented their clubs in the competitions.

Let’s take a look at them

Champions league

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was, no doubt, part of the line-up that was fielded at SC Braga. The Ballon d’Or nominee inspired his team to a hard-earned victory, assisting Giovani Di Lorenzo’s goal.

Samuel Chukwueze was handed his first start of the season when AC Milan hosted Newcastle. He dazzled at the right flank but failed to connect well with his teammates. The winger was eventually subbed off in the 61st minute.

Sadiq Umar debuted in the European competition for Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium where they hosted last campaign’s finalist, Inter Milan. He was introduced in the 72nd minute for Mikel Oyerzabal.

At Barcelona, Alhassan Yusuf came in as a substitute for Royal Antwerp. His fellow compatriot, Chidera Ejuke was not introduced as Royal Antwerp fell to a 5 – 0 defeat at Barcelona.

Peter Olayinka was brought on for Red Star Belgrade in the 77th minute when defending champions Manchester City came from behind to thump the Serbian side at the Etihad Stadium.

Zaidu Sanusi only lasted for 45 minutes for Portuguese league side, FC Porto, when they visited Benfica. FC Porto won by three goals to Benfica’s one.

Europa league

Top-form striker, Victor Boniface, was instrumental to Bayern Leverkusen’s demolition of BK Haecken at Germany. He assisted Floran Witz first goal and added a third himself in the 67th minute before making way for Adam Lhozek in the 71st minute.

Ademola Lookman lasted 76th minute for Atalanta FC when they clinched a 2 – 0 victory versus Rakow Czestochowa. He made way for Mario Pasalic afterwards.

Conference league

Rapheal Onyedika starred for Club Brugge when they drew at home against Beskitas. Onyedika played the entire ninety minutes of the game.

Away from home, Williams Troos-Ekong led his team to an away win for POAK against HJK Helsinki FC.