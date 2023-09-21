Europa League: Things to know ahead of 2023/2024 campaign

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2023–2024 UEFA Europa League campaign will be the 52nd since its inception and the 14th since it was rebranded. The competition is Europe’s second-biggest club competition.

This week, there are a couple of mouthwatering fixtures across all groups, as debutant teams will be facing a handful of elite clubs that failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, here are some things to know ahead of the 2023–2024 campaign.

Sporting soaring high

Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon are the most-capped team in the history of the competition, with 35 appearances. Others include Club Brugge (32), Red Star Belgrade (31), FK Partizan (30), AFC Ajax (29), Feyenoord (29), and Inter (28).

Sevilla’s record safe still

Sevilla are the side with the most Europa League trophy. They have seven in total, followed by Athletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Liverpool.

Aubameyang and Lukaku back on the chart

Among the top scorers in Europa League history, Romelu Lukaku of Roma (20) and Marseille’s Pierre Aubameyang (24) are the only active players. Above them are Radamel Falcao, Aritz Aduriz, Munnas Dabuur, and Kevin Gamiero.

Bořek Dockal assist record

In terms of all-time assists, no one comes close to Dockal with 24 assists in the history of the competition. On the chart, the only active players in the competition are Ranger’s James Tavenier and Borna Barišić at 15 and 13, respectively.

Big returns

This season, a few big names are returning to the UEFA Europa League after a few years of absence. Liverpool, Ajax, and Roma have enjoyed some memorable moments in the Champions League in the past but have to settle for the Europa League this time.

Debutants teams

In this campaign, England’s Brighton and Hove Albion and Cyprus’s Aris Limassol will make their Europa League debuts. Brighton have a ‘cold’ welcome to the competition as they will face stiff competition from AK Athens, Ajax, and Marseille.

Aviva to host final again

UEFA has awarded the staging of the 2024 UEFA Europa League final to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game will mark the second occasion the Aviva Stadium has hosted the UEFA Europa League final after Porto beat fellow Portuguese side Braga 1-0 in the 2011 decider.