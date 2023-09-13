EU to provide tents, generators, humanitarian funding to Libya

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2022. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

The European Union is to provide disaster response equipment and humanitarian funding worth €500,000 $536,545 to Libya, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

EU countries Germany, Romania and Finland offered tents, field beds, blankets, 80 generators, food items, hospital tents and water tanks, the commission said.

The humanitarian funding is to go to organisations “operating on the ground to deliver lifesaving health and water and sanitation supplies,” the commission said.

Libya’s representation at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland asked the EU for help on Tuesday after floods killed over 5,000 people, a press release said.

Earlier, the Turkish government promised to send three airplanes carrying rescue teams to distribute aid.

NAN