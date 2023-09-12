Esogban of Benin for burial October 6

•Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family of the late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edbiri, has said the late Esogban would be buried on October 6, 2023.

A statement by the eldest son of the late sage, Rev Collins Edebiri said the burial activities would begin on October 5, with a service of songs at his residence in Ogiesoba Avenue on Airport Road, which would be followed by a night of tributes at an event centre and the activities woud be rounded up on Sunday with an interdenominational service, which would be followed by night dance.

It will be recalled that Edebiri died on July 20, after a brief illness in a private hospital in Benin City. He would have been 94 on September 2.

The Esogban who is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin is often referred to as the Odiownere of Benin Kingdom.

His last major outing, which was widely reported in the media was his participation in the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections where he said the February 25, Presidential election was the best since he started voting since 1951.