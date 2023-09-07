EPT: Atiku, Obi don’t have ground for appeal —Gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday, told the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, to forget the idea of appealing the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the Supreme Court.

Recall that the PEPT had on Wednesday in a judgment on the consolidated petitions brought against the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, dismissed the petitions by the PDP, LP and Allied Peoples Movement, APM.

Fielding questions after paying a solidarity visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Bello said as far as he was concerned there was no reason that Atiku and Obi should challenge the judgement. But the governor said that two of the Kogi State APC senators whose election victories were upturned by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal will head to the appeal court to challenge the tribunal’s verdict.

Speaking on the general feeling of the APC regarding the tribunal’s verdict, he said, “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened yesterday. The truth has been exposed. Imagine the justices sitting down for almost fourteen hours to deliver those landmark judgments.”