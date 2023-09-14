EPL: Man United happy I didn’t leave – Maguire

After the collapse of a move to West Ham United during the Summer transfer window, former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed that the Old Trafford side are happy that he stayed.

Maguire was stripped of the captain’s armband ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which fueled speculations that the England international was not in the plans of the Dutch coach going into the season.

West Ham saw that as an opportunity to plot a move for the defender with a £30m bid accepted by United but the Hammers couldn’t agree personal terms with the player.

Speaking about the failed move to the Express, the centre-back revealed that Man United are still happy to have him around Old Trafford.

Maguire said: “We just didn’t come to an agreement. Manchester United were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place.

“I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything.”