EPL: Four yellow cards for a striker is ‘so cheap’ – Pochettino warns Jackson

By Enitan Abdultawab

Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has warned striker Nicolas Jackson, over his accumulation of yellow cards this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash at home against Aston Villa on Sunday, the former PSG boss believes Jackson has received too many yellow cards for just talking to referees.

Nicolas Jackson has started all games for the Blues this season and is just one yellow card away from suspension.

“Today, we were talking about that as we had a meeting with him and Enzo [Fernandez]. A striker, four yellow cards only for talking with the referee. It is so cheap, and it is going to bring a difficult situation to the team.

“He understood. Jackson is young; he is going to be a fantastic player.

“He needs to be calm and relaxed. We are talking about young players – they need time. There’s no doubt we have amazing talent, but they need time.

“He needs to be clever and not protest to the referees. Maybe it’s because it’s his normal behaviour on the pitch.”

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villareal in the summer and has scored just once for the Blues this season.