Enugu youths, women should participate in politics – CSO

A civil society organisation keen on amplifying voices of women in Nigeria, TechHerNG, has encouraged women in the country to engage and participate in politics.

This was as the organisation committed to leveraging technology for social impact frowned at exclusion occasioned by systemic societal biases and reinforced by religious and cultural norms.

These biases, according to the CSO have resulted in various forms of discrimination against women, particularly those aspiring to hold public office

The ‘Signpost Project’, which was organised for women in Enugu addressed the low participation of women and youth in elections and promoted engagement in the 2023 elections and civic matters by highlighting the needs and aspirations of young women in the state.

The project brought together a diverse group of female political stakeholders eager to share their perspectives, experiences, and expectations as vital partners in nation-building and civic duty, highlighting critical issues that resonate with them and engaging in meaningful post-election discussions.

The project Coordinator, Achenyo Ochijenu, highlighted the pivotal role of women in politics and governance while reaffirming TechHers’ commitment through the signpost project to addressing women’s challenges and nurturing their active involvement in nation-building.

“It is imperative for women, regardless of class or political affiliation, to unite as a formidable force, acting as watchdogs over our political leaders, ensuring the fulfilment of their campaign commitments to promote women’s inclusion in politics and governance. Our active participation in politics highlights the pressing need to engage vigorously beyond civic processes,” she said.

The National Director of Programs of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, Nnenna Anozie, stressed the role and benefits of women in politics beyond electoral seasons. She also stressed the need for equitable participation of women in politics and governance.

“Women’s inclusion in governance, leadership, and politics cannot be overstated. Any nation that sidelines its women in political and leadership roles risks finding itself economically, politically, and socially grounded. Together, in true equality, we can rise side by side,” she said.

Also, a project team member, Amina Salaudeen, spoke on the importance of knowing the states’ rich heritage and culture as an intersection of youth conversations saying, “The playing cards represent a creative approach to civic education, fostering a profound sense of identity with the state. We aim to inspire individuals to become actively involved in state affairs, recognising that knowledge of the state’s achievements and traditions is a powerful catalyst for civic participation,” she stated.

It featured sessions with conversations revolving around crucial subjects for Nigerian women in politics, including societal bias, financial constraints, civic participation, effective engagement with current elected officials, and strategies leading to the next elections.