Enugu West senator trains youths on SDGs, green skills

The Enugu West Youth Leading Transformation Conference, held in August 2023, saw an outstanding turnout of youths and emerging entrepreneurs. Themed “Enugu West Youths Leading Transformation: Accelerating the SDGs and Green Skills,” the event was organized by Sen. Osita Ngwu, the senator representing Enugu west senatorial district, through his special assistant on SDGs and social development, Chiamaka Aniakor.

Its primary objective was to raise awareness of the value of developing young people’s green skills in order to meet the enormous demand for green jobs that will result from the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The conference showcased an illustrious panel of speakers, each contributing their expertise and insights to a diverse array of subjects. The focal point of discussion was the development and implementation of strategies to propel the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and foster social development in Enugu West.

During his address at the event, Mr. Anikwe, the Special Assistant to Senator Osita Ngwu on Public Enlightenment, outlined Senator Ngwu’s plans for Enugu West. These encompassed a soccer tournament poised to unearth both local and international talent, as well as legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing the health and tourism sectors.

In addition to the insightful discussions, the conference featured panel sessions where delegates explored opportunities within various industries, spanning technology, media, and agriculture. The Youth Empowerment and Tech Skills Conference left attendees enriched with invaluable insights, robust networking prospects, and a renewed sense of inspiration.

Ambassador Aniakor Chiamaka expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the speakers and attendees, stating, “I extend my deepest appreciation to everyone who contributed to the conference, particularly my dedicated leader Senator Osita Ngwu, my entire team, and the esteemed speakers and guests.”

Chiamaka, also appointed this year as a member of the Advisory Board for the Boys Champion Association, concluded the event with a passionate address on green skills and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Green skills are becoming more and more important, there is evidence to show that young people lack these skills”, she said. “For young people, the skills gap is a barrier to employment in the green economy, which is rapidly changing. If current trends continue, more than 60% of young people may not have the skills necessary to succeed in the green economy by 2030”

Ambassador Chiamaka reiterated her commitment to making the conference an annual cornerstone, envisaging it as a blueprint for Senator Ngwu’s enduring endeavors in youth empowerment.