Enugu West Senator seeks FG support for Gov Mbah’s water supply drive

The Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Engr. Osita Ngwu, has called on the Federal Government to support Governor Peter Mbah’s adequate water supply drive to address the perennial water challenges of the people of Enugu State.

Ngwu, who’s the chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, made the appeal on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, in his office in Abuja.

He also sought the inclusion of his State’s water projects in the next year’s national budget.

The Senator informed the Minister that the government of Enugu State, under the watch of Governor Mbah, has made provision of water to the masses a cardinal programme of his government.

The lawmaker said the completion of the Ivo Dam in Aninri and the Mgbowo Dam in Awgu local government areas respectively will help his constituents, who are in dire need of access to portable, clean, and safe water, which will go a long way in preventing them from contracting waterborne diseases.

The Senator reiterated that the Federal Government’s intervention would complement the efforts of Governor Mbah towards addressing the acute water scarcity in Enugu State.



In his response, Prof. Utsev assured the Enugu West Senator of the Federal Government’s commitment to completing the ongoing water projects in the country to enable citizens to have access to clean and safe water.

The Minister said access to clean water is top on the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and no effort will be spared to ensure that the ongoing federal government water projects are completed and put to use.

He thanked Senator Ngwu for the visit and efforts to improve the wellbeing of his constituents, assuring him of the sustained cooperation of the Ministry with the National Assembly to better the lives of Nigerians.