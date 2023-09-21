Enugu tribunal dismisses PRP petition, affirms election of Peter Mbah

Gov Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

The Governorship election tribunal sitting in Enugu on Thursday dismissed all the petitions of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Governorship candidate, Mr Christopher Agu against the election of governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that the petitioner, Mr Agu petitioned the second respondent, Barr. Peter Mbah. He noted that Mbah was not qualified, saying that he was not elected by the lawful majority vote. He equally said that Mbah is not academically qualified to vie for any position, saying that he forged his NYSC certificate.

However, the counsel to the second respondent, filed a motion to quash the plea of the petitioner based on incompetence and lack of locus standi to petition the second respondent.

Delivering judgement, Justice Kudirat Morayo Akano-led Tribunal, said that the petitioner having failed in all charges against the second respondent, hereby affirmed the election of second respondent, Barr. Peter Mbah as the governor elect of Enugu State.

She said that the court would have considered the witness if they provided evidence.

“On the issue of plea bargain, the petitioner failed to provide the certified true copy and we concluded that the petitioner should prove the issue of plea bargain by presenting the true certified copy of the bargain.

“On NYSC certificate forgery; the absence of certified true copy of NYSC certificate made the submission of petitioner inadmissible.

“In no evidence of true documents by the petitioner the court agrees on the argument of the second respondent that the petitioner lack local standard to challenge the NYSC certificate of Peter Mbah in the court.

“On not being duly elected by the lawful majority vote, it was ruled out as the witness could not present the evidence of what transpired on the puling unites mentioned, but presented evidence based on hear say.”