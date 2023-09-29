Enugu Guber tribunal: HURIWA petitions NJC

By Chinonso Alozie

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria , HURIWA, on Friday said it has petitioned the National Judicial Council, NJC, over the proceedings of the Enugu governorship election petition tribunal.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Onwubiko said the petition was to draw the attention of the NJC, on what he called “miscarriage of justice” which centred on alleged authenticity of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate of the Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah.

According to HURIWA, “The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was tasked with adjudicating Petition No: EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023. This petition was filed by Chijioke Edoga and the Labour Party, contesting the outcomes of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in Enugu State, involving the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Ndubuisi Peter Mbah, and the People’s Democratic Party.

“The NYSC, a government institution, played a pivotal role in these proceedings by testifying that they did not issue the certificate presented by Governor Mbah. This revelation raised legal questions and concerns about the sanctity of a national institution and the principles of electoral integrity.

“More pertinently, questions have arisen as to why Justice Akano was chosen to preside over a governorship dispute of such significance despite a petition to the NJC by the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice’s Michael Agaasi on behalf of Adeniyi Sulaiman, a plaintiff in a case Akano struck out. Why was Justice Akano made the chairman of that panel when she had an allegation of a miscarriage of justice before the NJC?”

HURIWA alleged that; “The NYSC certificate serves as a symbol of national unity and service. If individuals can present forged certificates without consequences, it undermines the credibility of all certificates issued in Nigeria and threatens the sanctity of our national symbols,” he said.