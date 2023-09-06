Enugu Govt sets up ward palliative committees

The Enugu State government has set up palliative distribution committees to oversee the equitable distribution of support in all the 260 wards.

The Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, also Chairman of the committees, urged members to ensure that the vulnerable in the 260 wards received the relief materials.

Ossai said at the inauguration in Enugu that the ward committees were made public for proper identification and active participation.

According to him, Gov. Peter Mbah, has directed that the distribution should be transparent and open to public scrutiny.

“In every ward in our state, people know the indigent people who are mostly affected by the removal of fuel subsidy and its imminent effects on the living conditions of the citizens.

“Though the removal has long term advantages, but in the short term there’s need to cushion its effects. The state government can feel their pains.

“On this basis, we want to ensure that all the items the state government is providing will get to the needy in the rural and urban communities,” he said.

The deputy governor added that the committees comprised individuals drawn from the various wards, including councillors, clergymen, Civil Society Organisations and presidents of town unions. (NAN)