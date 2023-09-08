Enugu govt committed to sports development – Ekweremadu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State government has reaffirmed it’s administration’s commitment to revive sports in order to return the state to its glorious days.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu who made this known in his office on Friday while receiving the Sports Writers Association, SWAN, Enugu Chapter, pointed out that the administration of governor Peter Mba is poised towards sports development in Enugu.

Barr. Ekweremadu assured SWAN of it’s ministry’s collaboration to making sports strive in the state.

Appreciating SWAN for their visit, the commissioner noted that, the sports ministry will be purposefully and intentional in promoting sports in the state.

“I am happy that you are not just telling me the problems, but, also providing solutions. we will find a way to have a sports summit to fashion out an action plan that is implementable to move sports in the state forward.

“We are committed and willing to develop sports, you mention school sports; Our mandate is to bring back the Program, so we are working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure school sports return to action,” he said.

Lyod identified that, his team have been visiting various government sports facilities to ascertain their current situation and how to rehabilitate it.

“The ministry will be purposefully and intentional, we are going round to visit sports facilities under the state, Ultimately, as a government, we will collaborate with private stakeholders to add to the GDP of the state”.

“This ministry is here for all sports and not for Rangers, I have said it in almost all forum, so it’s not about football alone but all sports.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Enugu State SWAN, Gideon Iwueke, said, the reason for the visit was to welcome the commissioner in his new office as well seek his collaboration for SWAN.

He reminded the commissioner that SWAN, remains a middle man between the ministry and the people, and is always available in every sports event were it sets agendas to the government and sports stakeholders, educate and Inform the people.

Iwueke further appealed with the commissioner to come to the aid of the association and mobilize them for a better productivity.

“Sports writers association is a national body, and every state needs an office to carry out it’s affairs, SWAN also need a bus to convey them to event for the state”

“While we need the ministry to involve us in all their tour, We need an office, Enugu state games need to be covered, we need to report our own events and not replying on others as source.

“We are happy, you are a young man, we’ve been clamouring for a youthful commissioner, and now we have it, We’ve always wanted sports in the state to be diversified, not just Rangers, because sports in the state should be majorly highlighted”. He added