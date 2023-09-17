Enugu embarks on massive law reforms to de-risk investments

The government of Enugu State is embarking on a massive review of the state laws and enactment of new ones where necessary, as part of efforts to make the state the preferred destination for investments by de-risking and creating more opportunities.

The administration of Dr. Peter Mbah is also prioritising the establishment of integrated smart schools in the 260 wards of the state to transform the education sector from mere social service delivery institutions to skill acquisition providing centres.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, disclosed these while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting weekend.

While urging investors to take advantage of the newly signed Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, Dr Udeh said the state executive council resolved to embark on massive law reviews to make the state more investment friendly.

“Enugu State is set to be the choice destination for both foreign and local investments. To ensure that this is projected and that this is done bullishly, Enugu State government is working on reviewing laws that deal with investment, trade, and industry.

“The Enugu State Electricity Law, 2023, which came into being today (yesterday), will open Enugu electricity market to both foreign and local investors in the energy industry to boost power generation, transmission, and distribution.

”This will in turn support our industry, support our business activities, and boost our economy. We are calling on the investors to take advantage of the opportunities arising from this law.”