Enugu community honours Chinese with chieftaincy title

By Dickson Omobola

As part of his efforts at promoting cultural integration, a member of the Nigeria-China Business Council, NCBC, Xiaopeng Zheng, has been honoured with the chieftaincy title of Onodebeze 1 of Ibagwa Nike Kingdom in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Zheng, who was commended for embracing local traditions and customs, has also become an ardent admirer of Nigerian culture, referring to Nigeria as his second home.

Speaking during the chieftaincy title, the NCBC official, who has been christened Yusuf Mike Ugwu, said he “developed a fascination with Nigerian culture during his early travels to some Africa countries,” adding that he embarked on journey of exploration, immersing himself in “various cultural activities and engaging with the local communities.”

According to him, the passion for cultural exchange led him to learn the Igbo language and understand the customs and traditions of the Igboland region.

He said: “This experience inspired me to bridge the gap between Chinese and Nigerian cultures, promoting understanding and friendship among people from different backgrounds.”

Expressing his gratitude to for love shown to him, he said, “I am deeply honored to associate with the people of Ibagwa Nike Kingdom, Nigeria has become my second home, and I am committed to strengthening the cultural ties between our countries.”

He said he is currently working on a cultural exchange programme, facilitating business collaborations, and promoting tourism between Nigeria and China, an initiatives he believes will foster a positive understanding of both nations, dispelling stereotypes and fostering a sense of unity among diverse communities.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of NCBC, Mr Mathew Uwaekwe hailed Xiaopeng Zheng’s dedication to promoting cultural diversity and understanding.

Uwaekwe said: “His recognition with a chieftaincy title is a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the importance of fostering relationships that transcend national boundaries, his passion for our culture and his commitment to promoting harmony between Nigeria and China is truly commendable.”