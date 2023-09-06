Enhance capacity and be tech-savvy, or get kicked out – Gusau charges match commissioners

Ibrahim Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has told Nigeria’s football match commissioners to be ready to enhance their capacity, become tech-savvy, vibrant, and agile on the job or see their names deleted without any ceremony.

Speaking at this year’s NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar, at the Sandralia Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday, Gusau harped on the imperative of fostering global best practice in the realm of match commissioning in Nigeria, and declared that the NFF will no longer tolerate indolence, incompetence as reflected in poor report presentation and lack of elegance and integrity on the part of any match commissioner while on duty.

“I have continued to harp on the need for an improved welfare package for you, and you all know that to whom much is given, much is expected. I am sad to report that during a recent assessment of match commissioners, there was a high percentage of failure. We cannot continue to tolerate poor performance. We are working to scale down the number of match commissioners and we will do that through evaluation of your reports.

“A good number of match commissioners do their work diligently and with integrity, and make us proud. Those are the ones that will remain. We want our football to be up there among the best universally and the work of a match commissioner is of utmost importance to how a football match turns out.”

Earlier, Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli assured the gathering that only the very best will continue their service to Nigeria Football as the NFF is taking proactive steps to change the narrative about match commissioners.

“There is no doubting the fact that the world of match commissioning has tremendously transformed and we must gear up in our task assignments in order to ensure the leagues, and indeed Nigeria Football, prosper. It is the cumulative contributions of each one of us that periodically build the process and system of administration in Nigeria.

“The NFF and therefore, this committee will not tolerate any act that has the potential to bring the game into disrepute. We must be conscious that the process of reducing the population of match commissioners in Nigeria is still ongoing and thus, our match commissioners must rise up to the occasion and be equal to the task in every aspect of your duties, obligations and responsibilities.”

Also present at the occasion were NFF Executive Committee members Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Match Commissioners Appointment Committee members Sabo Abdullahi Dutse, Kenneth Nwaomucha, Aminu Maimaga, Yakubu Sarma and Usman Maulud, and former Nigeria captain and Chairman of Enyimba FC, Nwankwo Kanu