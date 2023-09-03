English Premier League results

On Sunday, Liverpool crusied past Aston Villa before the headline act at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Manchester United.

Crystal Palace 3 (Edouard 56, 84, Eze 78) Wolves 2 (Hwang 65, Cunha 90+6)

Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 3, Cash 22-og, Salah 55) Aston Villa 0

Playing later

Arsenal v Manchester United (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Brentford 2 (Jensen 7, Mbeumo 90) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 30, Brooks 77)

Brighton 3 (Ferguson 27, 65, 70) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90)

Burnley 2 (Foster 4, Brownhill 90) Tottenham 5 (Son 16, 63, 66, Romero 45, Maddison 54)

Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 48)

Manchester City 5 (Alvarez 31, Ake 45, Haaland 58, 70-pen, 90) Fulham 1 (Ream 33)

Sheffield United 2 (Archer 33, Pickford 45-og) Everton 2 (Doucoure 14, Danjuma 55)

Played Friday

Luton 1 (Andersen 90+2) West Ham 2 (Bowen 37, Zouma 85)