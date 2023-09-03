Home » Sports » English Premier League results
September 3, 2023

English Premier League results

English Premier League results

On Sunday, Liverpool crusied past Aston Villa before the headline act at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Manchester United.

See results from other matches:

Crystal Palace 3 (Edouard 56, 84, Eze 78) Wolves 2 (Hwang 65, Cunha 90+6)

Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 3, Cash 22-og, Salah 55) Aston Villa 0

Playing later

Arsenal v Manchester United (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Brentford 2 (Jensen 7, Mbeumo 90) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 30, Brooks 77)

Brighton 3 (Ferguson 27, 65, 70) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90)

Burnley 2 (Foster 4, Brownhill 90) Tottenham 5 (Son 16, 63, 66, Romero 45, Maddison 54)

Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 48)

Manchester City 5 (Alvarez 31, Ake 45, Haaland 58, 70-pen, 90) Fulham 1 (Ream 33)

Sheffield United 2 (Archer 33, Pickford 45-og) Everton 2 (Doucoure 14, Danjuma 55)

Played Friday

Luton 1 (Andersen 90+2) West Ham 2 (Bowen 37, Zouma 85)

