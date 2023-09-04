Engage Nigerian youths positively to check societal ills — Delta Dep gov

— As Lions Club presents Jegede as pioneer Governor District 404 A-4 Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has said that Nigerian youths needed to be positively engaged at all times to check societal ills.

Onyeme, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital at the presentation of Lion (Dr) Kofoworola Jegede, as Pioneer District Governor of the newly bifurcated Lions Club District 404 A-4 Nigeria.

According to him ” Permit me to say that while we make selfless contributions towards the project, we should also, in our own little ways, encourage our youths to be positively engaged at all times to check societal ills and enthrone a society that we all will be proud of.”

“As the foundation of every society, no government can toy with the development of the youths.

This is because, it is what the youths are equipped with that they implement when they grow up, that is why the Holy Bible admonished us in the book of Proverbs chapter 22 verse 6 that we should train our children in the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from it”.

Onyeme who lauded Lions Club for having the establishment of youth empowerment and skills acquisition centre as one of the objectives for the programme, said that said “Nigerians should key into any project that will equip the youths

“I congratulate Lion Dr. Kofoworola Iyabo Jegede, PMJF, NLCF, who is being presented today as Lions Club District 404 A-4 District Governor.

Delivering a lecture entitled “Community Development And Impactful Roles Of Clubs And Associations In National Development”, Dr Felix Ale, said that the roles of clubs and associations cannot be underplayed in community development as they have made considerable impact on sustainable development.

Ale said that “The Lions club is indeed a good example of a very dedicated organisation for community development.

“The club is on a mission to serve and it is a global club where individuals come together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world at large”.

He said that “the mission of its founding father is to empower Lions club volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally and encourage peace and international understanding.

“The vision of the club is to be a global leader in community and humanitarian service”.

Ale described Lion Jegede as a unique personality and indeed a woman of class and excellence, a model of compassion.

In her response, the new Governor of Lions Club District 404 A-4 Nigeria, Dr Kofoworola Jegede, appreciated Lions Club members for finding her worthy to be the governor of the district, adding that she would not take their support and opportunity given to her for granted.

Jegede, however, pledged to work on the 5 global causes of the Lions Club, which are; Environment, Vision, Diabetes, hunger alleviation and pediatric cancer.