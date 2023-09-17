Energy transition: Gas to play significant role in Africa’s energy mix – NLNG

By Udeme Akpan

THE Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said natural gas will play a significant role in Africa’s energy mix as demand rises, due to a rapid increase in population and economic expansion.



Dr. Mshelbila made these remarks during a strategic session at the just-concluded 2023 Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Singapore, where he discussed Africa’s role in increasing supply resilience in the energy transition context.



He stated that African gas could enhance global energy security by increasing gas production, ensuring a steady supply source despite rising domestic consumption, and the growth of floating LNG, facilitating the rapid delivery of gas products to the market.



The NLNG boss stressed the necessity of adopting a multi-dimensional approach to the energy transition, considering Africa’s specific context and evolving needs, adding that the continent is already capitalising on opportunities in the energy transition, utilising gas as an evolutionary energy source.



He highlighted that transitioning from polluting sources to liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, and compressed natural gas, CNG, can reduce emissions by up to 48%.

He cited Nigeria as an example, where the government actively promotes CNG usage in the transportation sector to expand gas utilisation and drive progress across various industries.



Dr. Mshelbila also noted that Africa is maximising opportunities in the growing LNG market, increasing its production capacity to substantially contribute to global supply.



He added that Africa is emerging as a critical global gas supply source, with production expected to double, solidifying the continent’s role in global energy security.



“The largest gas markets in Africa remain Algeria and Nigeria, which account for at least 55% of the continent’s gas reserves. However, exciting new gas markets are emerging across the continent, especially in LNG developments in Mozambique, Senegal, the Congo, and Tanzania,” he stated.



Furthermore, Dr. Mshelbila stated that efforts are underway to develop inter-regional gas supply pipelines to facilitate the movement of gas resources from West Africa to North Africa and beyond, promoting intercontinental trade.