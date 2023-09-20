Employment Policy: Oxfam, Labour Ministry, others give hope to women

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to drastically reduce discrimination meted out to female employees in Nigeria, Oxfam in Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, POISE Nigeria, Centre for Gender, Women, and Children in Sustainable Development and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, yesterday, gave hope to women with the National Workplace Gender Policy soon to be approved by the Federal Executive Council.

In an opening remark, the Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria, Tijani Ahmed, pointed out that the policy became imperative due to the unnecessary policies that employers use against women, thereby infringing on their rights indiscriminately.

Ahmed also said women are equal with their male colleagues when it comes to workplace policies and what is due for women should be given to them, hence the validation workshop on National Workplace Gender Policy.

He said:”We are pleased that our work has touched the lives of many marginalized youth, young girls, women, persons with disabilities, and indigenous communities.

“Today, we come together as a community of stakeholders who recognize the immense value of fostering diversity, equity and inclusivity within our workplaces.

“Inclusive gender workplaces are not merely an aspiration, but I think it’s a fundamental imperative because this inclusive workplaces, we believe provide regardless of gender identity deserves equal opportunities, recognition and respect within the professional spheres.

“This is not just about taking boxes on a checklist but it is about creating environment where everyone can thrive, every voice is heard, and the full spectrum of human potential is harnessed.

“Today’s meeting is therefore to encourage open, honest and constructive dialogue.

“We invite diverse perspectives because innovation and progress are born through the collision of ideas. We are not here to point fingers if we spend our time pointing fingers.

However, he pointed out that, “Gender inclusivity is not a woman or men’s issue. It is a human issue and a call for social justice and I think that the organizers have found faith, and have recognized that it is not a women’s issue but human issue.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that change is not always easy, but when it requires courage, resilience and a willingness to challenge the status quo.

“It demands that we confront our biases and assumptions heads on and what is a better place to confront our biases where you don’t have all the stakeholders in the room?

“It calls for us to be steadfast advocates for those who will not have a voice and stand in solidarity with those who do in the end. We are not just shaping the future of our workplaces, we are shaping the future of society.

“So the idea is that whatever that policies we have, that becomes systematized into our workplaces that can influence families, churches, mosques, and every facet of society.

“Let us commit ourselves to this noble course with passion and determination. Let us inspire others with our dedication and drive.

“So as an organization, we are committed to run the entire race related to this policy.”

Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Juliana Adebambo, represented by the Director, Inspectorate Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olaolu Olaitan, in a keynote address expressed optimism that when the document is finally approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, it would go a long way to curb discriminatory actions against women at the workplace and there will be improvement in the employment of women.

“Definitely, there should be improvement in the employment of women, and as it was pointed out that when things are bad for men it is worse for women as stated by Prof Olabisi Aina.

“So when it comes to the issue of employment of women a lot needs to be done because young women are in their reproductive years, and sometimes the average employer looks at them as somebody who is going to go on maternity leave in the not too distant future, and then also when she has children, they know that when you have young children, you are distracted.

“So they know that or they feel that young women are going to be distracted, hence one of our efforts is what we are seeing today, thanks to POISE Nigeria, Oxfam, who have helped to facilitate the development of this policy.

“We hope that this policy once it goes before the Federal Executive Council, FEC, so we believe that once it is adopted as a policy in Nigeria, workplaces will be compelled to adhere to certain policies.

“So for instance, under the law, a pregnant woman is entitled to maternity leave. Or you find in spite of our best efforts, some organizations still deprive women of their maternity leave, some organizations a woman is not supposed to be sacked on account of pregnancy, or even pregnancy related illnesses. But you find some organizations still doing that because they feel that they don’t have time for the organization anymore.

“Well, like the Professor pointed out young women giving birth, are actually doing national service. So the Ministry is putting in every effort, and the workplace is our purview.

“Within our own purview, the labour force, the workplace, the Ministry of Labour is putting in every effort to ensure that men and women are paid for work of equal value and promoted based on merit not based on your gender.

“So the Ministry is putting in every effort through our routine labour inspection, and asset sensitization advocacy, to ensure that the rights of both genders are respected in the workplace.”

In a goodwill message, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq, represented by Programme Officer, Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum, Omowunnu Gbamis, said, “The issue of gender equality in the workplace is not a matter of social justice it is an economic imperative on a fundamental human right.

“Our nation’s progress and prosperity depend on harnessing the full potential of all its citizens, regardless of gender.

“Today, we are here to validate and refine the national Workplace Gender policy, a crucial step towards creating workplaces that are equitable, inclusive and diverse.

“This policy will guide our efforts to eliminate discrimination, promote equal opportunities and support work life balance for all employees.

“It is good that we are engaging in this constructive dialogue. We’re sharing insight and we’re committing ourselves to practical actions.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that gender disparities are eradicated in our workplaces, and that women and men are afforded equal access to opportunities and representation in all sectors of our work force.

“Let us remember that achieving gender equality in the workplace is not only morally right, but it also contributes to enhanced productivity, innovation and overall economic growth.

“It is an investment in a brighter and more equitable future for our nation.

“Let us move forward in our commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, expressed displeasure over how female employees are being treated, therefore hailed the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oxfam in Nigeria, POISE Nigeria, Centre for Gender, Women, and Children in Sustainable Development and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for developing a ‘Workplace Gender Policy for Work Organizations in Nigeria’, as a follow up to the newly revised 2021 National Gender Policy adopted by the Federal Government in March 2022.

The National President, NCWS, Hajia Lami Adamu Lau, represented by Programme Officer, NCWS, Nnenna Emedolibe, in a goodwill message described the organisations’ collaboration as commendable and proactive, and urged them to ensure the document genuinely considers and addresses the prevailing, discriminatory employment practices, and others

“We want to congratulate the conveners of today’s meeting, for developing this Workplace Gender Policy for Work Organizations in Nigeria, as a follow up to the newly revised 2021 National Gender Policy adopted by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in March 2022. This is indeed very commendable and proactive. We sincerely appreciate the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oxfam in Nigeria, POISE Nigeria, Centre for Gender, Women, and Children in Sustainable Development and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for creating this opportunity to engage on an issue of great importance to economic growth and national development.

“We enjoin all actors here today, both state and non-state, to ensure that this document genuinely considers and addresses the prevailing, discriminatory employment practices, gender pay gaps, unpaid labours, sexual harassment, other forms of GBV, and the comparative inequality in holding leadership positions in our work spaces.

“Beyond the design of a masterpiece document, we are concerned with its implementation. Today, despite policies that criminalize sex for grades and other forms of exploitation, our children are still unsafe in the universities and other public spaces.

“We are also concerned that no one is being held accountable for workplace GBV.

“As we rise from this meeting, we must not forget that posterity will hold us responsible for the continued exploitation and vulnerability of women and girls if we fail to act now.

“Our prayer is that the labour sector in Nigeria becomes efficient and effective while respecting the rights and dignity of women and girls”, Lau said.

Labour Attachee, United States Department of Labour, Kimberly Ladesma, in a goodwill message also said, “We are extremely excited that this policy and this validation of the policies will be forward as as it is.

“For the United States, gender equality and all sectors but especially in employment, and labour is a key factor for the growth, the development and the success of a country.

“And so recognizing the need for this policy is an important and first step, and I’m glad that that we’re moving forward with this.”

The Lead Consultant, National Gender Policy, Prof Olabisi Aina, pointed out that gender issues in the workplace should be a level playing field for both men and women, hence the formulation of a National Gender Policy.

“For any policy on gender, what we first of all have to resolve because even when we reach equality, even when we are the same, nature has not totally made us the same, our nature and biology is not the same.

“So the difference is not about superiority or inferiority, and this different nature must be embraced will be embraced, celebrated, honoured, and not degraded.

“So men or women were supposed to work and be able to do things in accordance with our biological nature.

“From the National Gender Policy itself, we are going into sectors, you cannot see the face of sectors as you would like to see it in one single document.

“So the National Gender Policy is supposed to then help every sector, to then look at gender issues in your own sector that is what the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is doing.

However she said the policy will be celebrated when the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approves it through the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Meanwhile, she (Aina) pointed out that the policy is not just only for women as employees but recognizes women as engine house for growth and development, hence their children keep the wheel of nationhood going.

“Giving birth is also a national service rendered by women, which is also free service but unfortunately, are being punished for the free service women render as a result of delivery.

“That is why we need a national policy on our labour practice so that for men and women will first understand that they are not the same, and that does not mean that has reduced values, and the children she gives birth to is owned by the nation because she gives back those children to the nation”, she added.

She also said it is imperative existing labour Acts and policies are reviewed in order to make them gender responsive or social equality or diversity responsive, and adopt concrete strategies for implementation of the National Gender Policy.