Emmanuel Goodnews Ofonmbuk, fashion maverick transforming style, innovation

Emmanuel Goodnews Ofonmbuk, affectionately known as ‘Icon’, is leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. This Lagos-based stylist and designer is reshaping the industry with his unique approach and creative prowess.

Icon’s journey into the fashion world started a few years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. The time of isolation allowed him to truly discover his calling, building on experiences gained through internships at renowned fashion houses. In an industry where innovation is key, Icon is making a name for himself as a symbol of style and creativity.

His passion for fashion has been a lifelong affair. After completing secondary school, Icon dedicated time to learn the art of fashion design before pursuing a degree in political science at Estam University. This eclectic mix of interests and skills sets him apart as a multi-faceted talent in the world of fashion.

Icon’s list of achievements is nothing short of remarkable. He’s been featured in prestigious publications like Vogue and GQ, and his styling expertise has graced celebrities such as Eni, Priscy, Flavor, Badboy Timz, Susan Pwajok, and many more. His talents have also secured him a coveted spot as one of the designers for the AMVCAs fashion show in 2023.

Currently, Icon is busy working with several high-profile celebrity clients, preparing them for upcoming events. His aspirations are lofty, aiming to showcase his work on the world’s grandest fashion platforms and style some of the biggest names in the industry. His ultimate goal is to elevate his brand, “Just Icon” or “StyledbyIcon,” to unprecedented heights.

When questioned about any forthcoming events or projects, Icon keeps the details shrouded in secrecy, saying “There are exciting developments in the pipeline”. His journey is only just beginning, and there’s no doubt that he has much more in store for the fashion world.

In an exclusive interview, Icon states “My boundless passion for fashion is the driving force behind my career choice.”

However, he acknowledges the challenges faced, particularly in a country like Nigeria, where cultural norms and government policies can sometimes restrict creative expression. He passionately advocates for the establishment of a proper industry structure to foster growth in the fashion sector.

When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Icon finds it challenging to single out just one. From becoming the go-to stylist/designer for numerous prominent figures to having his work featured in prestigious magazines like GQ and Vogue, his journey is adorned with a plethora of noteworthy achievements.

For budding professionals venturing into the fashion realm, Icon’s message is clear: there are no shortcuts to success. Diligent effort and unwavering commitment are the keys to attaining greatness. His personal motto encapsulates the essence of patience and persistence: “Everything has its time and season while in the waiting. Put in the work.”

As Icon continues to carve out his path in the fashion world, one thing is certain: his influence is bound to grow, and the industry will be eagerly anticipating his next moves.