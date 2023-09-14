Emmanuel Dennis agrees transfer to Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nottingham Forest striker, Emmanuel Dennis has reportedly agreed a deadline-day transfer to Turkish League side Başakşehir.

Reporting this development, veteran transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that the Super Eagles forward is set to sign paper deals to join the Instanbul side on loan without any option to buy agreement.

EXCL: İstanbul Başakşehir agree loan deal to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest 🟠🔵🇹🇷 #NFFC



Understand there’s no buy option clause included in the deal.



Final details being checked and then he will travel to Istanbul — here we go. pic.twitter.com/4ytnR0S2eA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2023

In recent times, the former Watford and Club Brugge man has been linked to Adana Demirspor but has decided to settle at Basaksehir.

Dennis was left out of the squad and had fallen off the pecking order at the City Ground as he hasn’t played a single minute this season for Forest.

Head coach, Steve Cook, has instead opted to play Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga ahead of him.

The 25-year-old joined Forest from Watford after he contributed a total of 16 goal – 10 goals and 6 assists – for Watford but failed to live up to the expectations at Forest.