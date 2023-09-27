Emil Inyang calls on opposition in Cross River to sheathe sword, support Gov Otu

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Emil Inyang, the member representing Akamkpa /Biase Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives has urged individuals and opposition parties in the state to sheathe sword and join hands with Governor Bassey Otu to develop the state.

The Reps member told Vanguard in Calabar that election is not war and so valuable time and resources should not continue to be spent on litigation rather, should be committed to implementing policies, projects and programmes to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

“We have spent seven clear months on litigation beginning from the period of primary elections to now.. With the tribunal matter behind us, it is time to join hands with the governor and those elected to work towards initiating and executing valuable projects for the state.”

Dr Inyang said he was happy with the victory of Governor Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal said the people’s mandate given to the governor has been protected and it was time to face governance.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you at the tribunal because it is an affirmation of the mandate given to you by people of the state in the March gubernatorial elections

“I had no doubt you were going to emerge victorious from the tribunal’s verdict, ‘Sweet Prince’ was the choice of the masses.

“The verdict is deserving and further reaffirmed the love and support the good people of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas and indeed the entire state have for you.

“I call on all individuals and opposition parties to shun all forms of further litigation which could be a distraction but join hands with you and work for the progress, development and prosperity of our beloved state.

“Now the verdict has been made, let us now focus on governance. I wish you continued success as you steer affairs of our dear state to an enviable height.”