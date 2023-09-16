Ember months: We’re working to prevent security threats – Police

The Police command in Bauchi State has placed operatives and residents on high alert for possible security threat at ember months in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil made available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the command is working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no one or group of persons succeeded in destabilising the peace enjoyed at ember months in the state.

“The command identified herders’/farmers’ feud and communal clashes, armed robbery, kidnapping and abduction as some of the crimes it is working hard to prevent.

“Road traffic accidents, stealing of farm produce and mischief as well as youths’ restiveness amongst others as potential security threats for the ember months season.

“We, therefore, notify the public of the proactive security measures which everyone is required to adhere to and enhance general safety and security in the state,” he said.

The spokesman called on the respective organs to refrain from acts of mischief or any acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order and public peace.

He also advised farmers to evacuate their farm produce in good time before herders begin grazing freely and it might degenerate into the aforementioned.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Muhammad reiterated that the command’s relentless efforts toward ensuring a crime-free society in our beloved state will never be halted.

“The CP re-emphasises that community engagement in crime prevention, management and control, it is the desired goals and our primary mandate to protect lives and property amongst others.

“The proactive measures came up following Credible Intelligence and analysis of security threats identified by the command,” the spokesperson said.

Wakil advised perpetrators of crime and criminality to vacate the state or face the danger and consequences that came their way.