`Ember’ months: FRSC counsels motorists on dangers of speeding

The Delta State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to refrain from dangerous driving to reduce road accidents this `Ember’ months.

The sector Commander, Mr Bassey Eshiet, gave the advice on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba.

According to Eshiet, drivers should reduce their speed these `Ember’ months as a strategy to avoid accidents.

“During `Ember’ months, most drivers want to travel today and come back the same day, thereby speeding.

“Speeding is the leading cause of crashes on the road, and we want all road users to be cautious of their speed level.

“That is why we encourage transport company owners and even private vehicle owners to install speed limiting device.

“It helps vehicle to operate at a preloaded speed. We have devices such as radar speed gun to monitor the speed of a vehicle, and once you are suspected to have oversped, we give you a ticket and you pay for the violation,” he said.

He also advised drivers not to engage in alcohol intake before embarking on any journey, and urged members of the public to cooperate with FRSC to ensure a safe motoring environment.

“Drivers should refrain from drug abuse and intake of intoxicating substances that affect their vision and judgment while driving.

“The whole essence is to save lives; we should obey all the rules governing driving, and we should cooperate with officials of the corps on duty.

“If for any reason you have a cause to register apprehension, you should channel your grievances appropriately and it will be addressed,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the sector command would continue to carry out massive road safety enlightenment and enforcement to ensure compliance of road users with traffic rules and regulations.