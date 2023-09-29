‘Ember Month’: FRSC counsels motorists on rules, regulations of driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Delta State Command, has advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to stem crashes on highways during and after the ember months.

Mr Bassey Eshiet, the Sector Commander of FRSC Delta Command, gave the advice on Thursday at the flag-off of Ember Months Campaign 2023 entitled: “Speed Thrills, Speed Kills, Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading”.

According to him, toward the end of every year the volume of traffic increases, coupled with high incidences of road traffic infractions.

“These infractions include route violation, excessive speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, overloading, drunk driving, driver fatigue and making calls while driving.

“These risk factors result in Road Traffic Crashes with fatalities, and the high vehicular volume due to the surge in movement of people results in traffic gridlock, fatigue and sometimes Road Traffic Crash amongst others.

“The Corps’ determination to check these trends and ensure free flow of traffic culminated in 2023 Ember months road safety campaign prior to the commencement of year 2023 End of year Special Patrol Operation from December 2023 to January 2024.

“The aim of the campaign is to immensely reduce crashes and to ensure as much as possible the elimination of death from crashes that may occur if any,” he said.

Eshiet noted that the higher the speed of a vehicle, the shorter the time a driver had to stop and avoid a crash adding that speeding contributed to the severity of the impact when a collision occurred.

According to him, controlling vehicle speed can prevent crashes and reduce the impact when they do occur, lessening the severity of injuries sustained by the victim.

“What is obvious to you may not be to others, most people don’t think `Road Safety’ as long as they have a good vehicle and a reasonable stretch of road.

“A car travelling at 50km/h will typically require 13 metres to stop, while a car travelling at 40km/h will stop in less than 8.5 metres.

“An increase in average speed of 1 km/h typically results in a 37 per cent higher risk of a crash involving injury, with a four per cent to five per cent increase for crashes that result in fatalities.

“For car occupants in a crash with an impact speed of 80km/h, the likelihood of death is 20 times what it would have been at an impact speed of 30km/h.

“The relationship between speed and injury severity is particularly critical for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

“Pedestrians have been shown to have a 90 per cent chance of survival when struck by a car travelling at 30km/h or below, but less than 50 per cent chance of surviving an impact at 45km/h.

“Pedestrians have almost no chance of surviving an impact of 80km/h,” he said.

The Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Vincent Ehiwario, Director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), identified lack of maintenance culture as a major cause of crashes on the road.

“Many people fail to engage in simple maintenance check and servicing of their vehicle such as the break, tires, steering etc.

“It is important to check these things because they are major causes of road crashes, and checking them can prevent loss of lives and properties,” he said.

Mr Silas Omobude, Assistant Director, Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), warned motorists to desist from illicit use of drugs on steering, drunk-driving during and after the “ember” month.

“Most of the road crashes that occur during the ’ember’ months are caused by bad attitudes of drivers.

“Drunk-driving, illicit use of drugs is not allowed during, before and after ’ember’ months.

“Motorists should ensure effective functioning of the steering system, headlights, brake, wipers and tyres, for safety,” he said. (NAN)