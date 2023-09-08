Emarshal releases latest EP, Love Me Now

Fast rising Nigerian singer, from the stable of Dream Cruiz Entertainment, Emmanuel Kalu, with the stage name, Emarshal, has released a new EP, titled: “Love Me Now” into the Nigerian music airwaves.

Love Me Now Da EP is a 7-track album with tracks like: Formula, Facetime, Heartbeat, Confession among other interesting tracks capable of bringing a listening pleasure to music lovers.

Speaking on the latest effort, Emarshal, who was born and raised in a Lagos suburb, Ajegunle, stated that the new EP is a body of work which speaks about originality. He described his sound as Afro Marshal with fusion of highlife.

He further noted that:”The song is for the less privileged who are hoping for better lives. You see, where there is love, growth is assured. You support who you love, you care for who you love, as for me, I stand for love at all times and that is the motive behind my new song.”

Commenting on the new EP, Chief Executive Officer, Dream Cruiz Entertainment, Andrea Kalu Agbayi, described Emarshal as an embodiment of talent adding that his kind of music is very unique which makes him standout from the crowd.

Agbayi, hinted that aside the newly released EP, a very big one is coming from Emarshal before the ending of the year, while stating that efforts are ongoing to see Emarshal featuring one of the World’s biggest music artiste, also before the year runs out.

Emarshal began to show passion for entertainment from a young age, starting with dancing and participating in school activities where he would freestyle with his fellow students.

He began writing songs and joined a choir in Abuja in 2014, specifically at the Salvation Ministry.

After returning to Lagos, he secured his first record label deal in 2016 and released his debut single, “One Call,” in 2017 under the label Destic World. Since then, EMARSHAL has been consistently releasing music.

In 2021, he released his first debut EP titled “#freespirit” with Dreamcruiz Entertainment. Now, he is back with another exciting EP project called “Love Me Now.” which is currently streaming in all musical platforms.

With his relentless dedication and talent, Emarshal, is determined to make a lasting impact in the music industry.