Electricity: Port Harcourt DISCO meets stakeholders in Rivers, Akwa Ibom

By Ediri Ejoh & Doreen Mcanthony

THE Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHED, has met with critical stakeholders in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states aimed at better service delivery. The stakeholders’ meetings were held at the company’s corporate headquarters, led by the MD/CEO, Dr. Benson Uwheru, and in the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, chaired by the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhile.

In a statement by PHED’s Head of Corporate Communications, Olubokola Ilevbare, during the engagement at the PHED Headquarters, the Group Chief Executive Officer and President of Transcorp, Dr.

Owen Omogiafo, expressed the group’s readiness to embrace strategic partnerships that would enhance mutually beneficial relationships for all parties. Dr. Omogiafo, who was accompanied by the Managing Director, MD, Trans Afam, Vincent Ozoude, and others, among others, spoke on a broad spectrum and said she was excited at the balanced gender mix of the PHED leadership team.