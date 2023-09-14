El Chapo: Guzmán’s wife released from prison

Wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Emma Coronel, has been released from jail in the US.

As confirmed by the Federal Bereau of Prisons, El Chapo was after she pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to three years in jail in November 2021, a sentence which was later reduced.

However, the husband of the 34-year-old is still serving a life-sentence in a jail in Colorado.

In 2019, El Chapo Guzmán, 66, was adjudicated guilty of leading the Sinaloa cartel.

US law enforcement officials estimate that the international criminal organization with headquarters in Mexico transported more than 1,000 tonnes of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines, and heroin into the US.

When Guzman was found guilty, the wife refuted all sorts of claims and described his husband as a instead describing him as “an excellent father, friend, brother, son, partner.”

She was, however, arrested in Washington DC, in February 2012, as the Prosecutor affirmed she was aware of her husband’s illegal acts and even knew about the scope of Sinaloa cartel’s drug trafficking.

She was then sentenced to three years in jail which were subsequently reduced, paving the way for today’s release after pleading with the judge to letting their children grow with a motherly care.