Ekwulobia indigenes living in US, Canada donate hostel facility to school

…Donates Newly renovated Borehole to the School

… As Dr Okwudili Ezike pays for Hostel Accommodation for First 20 Students that will live there.

The President of Ekwulobia Indigenes living in United States and Canada has handed over the newly renovated and completed one storey hostel Building of a multi-Million-naira facility to Ekwulobia Urban Girls Secondary School in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, in fulfilment of the groups resolve of giving back to the society, think home philosophy and to add a lasting value to the society.

Dr Okwudili Ezike, who is the President of Ekwulobia Community Indigenes living in United States and Canada, handed over the edifice to the school and Anambra State Government, at the inauguration and handover ceremony held on Thursday 31st August, 2023 at the school premises in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area, in the presence of Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Udeh, the Traditional Ruler of Ekwulobia, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Engr Emmanuel Onyeneke, Chairman Aguata Local Government Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, Member Representing Aguata 2 Constituency Hon Tony Muobike, The Old Girls Association of the school led by the President Chief Mrs Angela Onwuka, Chief Titus Anigbogu, Former Chairmna Aguata Local Government Area, The President-General of Ekwulobia Community and amongst other dignitaries.

In His opening Remark, Dr Okwudili Ezike said he is here to official handover this Edifice to The school authority, Ekwulobia Community and Anambra State Government; that this is a way of contributing their Quota towards developing Ekwulobia and Anambra State and their resolve of giving back to the society, think home philosophy and to add a lasting value to the society.

Chief Okwudili Ezike who flew into Nigeria from United States maintained that investing in Girl Child Education in today’s world is something we all should encourage. He emphasised on the need to maintain this edifice that the problem of Our African Society today is not about to building structures but lack of maintenance culture. He charged the President General of Ekwulobia and The school authority to imbibe maintenance culture so that the edifice will last for generations to come. Dr Okwudili Ezike also promised to pay for Hostel/Dormitory Accommodation for First 20 female Students that will live there.

In His Opening Remark and welcome address, The Principal of Ekwulobia Urban Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs Oboshi Fidelia, opined that “it is undeniable fact that the foundation of any country is dependent on the Quality of education given to her Younger citizens and To train a female Child is to train a Nation.

The Principal thanked the indigenous People of Ekwulobia Community living in United States and Canada for their wonderful gesture for the school and their unwavering commitment to providing the highest teaching and learning environment for The students of the school especially the Hostel.

The Principal thanked The Leadership and Members of the Old Girls Association of Ekwulobia Urban Girls who through their sleepless night and efforts also renovated the refectory Building for the school. The Principal encouraged Parents and Guardians to bring and Encourage their wards to live now in the school dormitory.

In her Humble submission to the Commissioner for Education, The Principal appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come their rescue by providing building for library and equipping the library, installation of Solar System in the school to supply constant light in the school at night, renovation of Principal’s Residence amongst other things.

In his Response, Aguata Local Government Chairman, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, promised to partner with the school to provide some of their needs in order to enhance learning in the school.

In Her remark, The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Udeh thanked the Dr Okwudili Ezeike led Ekwulobia Community indigenes living in United States and Canada and Ekwulobia Urban Old Girls Association for their benevolence and for queuing into Prof. Soludo think-home initiative.

Prof. Ngozi Udeh said spending time enriching your community is a great way to broaden your perceptions of the world. By immersing yourself in a community and surrounding yourself with people who are dedicated to bettering the world, you can learn so much about how the world works. You gain a unique sense of purpose by serving those around you, one which often manifests in other areas of your life.

Member Representing Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Tony Muobike thanked Ekwulobia Community Indigenes living in United States and Canada and Old Girls Association of the School for the big Projects in the school and promised as a Lawmaker and The peoples’ representative, he will do more to attract more projects to the school.

Highlights of the event is the official commissioning, handover and opening of the school Dormitory and commissioning of the school Refectory to the Management of the School.