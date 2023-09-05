Ekiti workers comply partially with NLC warning strike

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Public and private sector workers in Ekiti State today defied the two-day nationwide strike action ordered by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The Industrial action is sequel to the refusal of the government to meet the demands of the workers and plight of Nigerians over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Some Federal and state workers in the state reported to their duty posts in defiance to the order by the NLC national leaders except for few other who stayed back.

Reports from the state capital in Ado-Ekiti indicated that socio-economic activities were also going on, with markets, hospitals and other businesses fully opened.

A visit to the Old Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, indicated that civil servants of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Judiciary Staff Workers at Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal also defied the NLC’s call for two-day warning strike action.

A visit to the King’s Market in Ado-Ekiti indicates that all businesses including motor parks were fully opened, with residents going about their normal business.

Monitoring the level of compliance at various public and private institutions, Ekiti State NLC Chairman, Comrade Kokapo Olatunde said the union would call them to order and do the needful.

The Chairman said after the subsidy removal, the federal government had failed to increase the salaries of workers and reduce the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) as promised.

“This strike is not unconnected with the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government over fuel subsidy removal where nothing has been done to cushion the effects of its hardship.

“Many can’t pay hospital bills, Transport fare is alarming. FG had promised to intervene in form of increment in salaries, giving out CNG buses but nothing has been done.

“This warning strike is to inform government that it will not be business as usual.