Ekiti kidnappers withhold victims after ransom payment

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

There is tension in Aisegba, Gbonyin Local Government of Ekiti State, as kidnappers failed to release victims two weeks after the ransom was paid.

This development has thrown the family and friends of the victims into distress as they aren’t sure about the well-being of the victims.

The victims, who are based in Aisegba Ekiti, include Fagbemi Abayomi from Ilupeju-Ekiti and Ojo Musa from Kogi State.

Few weeks back, the duo were kidnapped at gunpoint between Ilu-Omoba and Aisegba Ekiti.

According to one of the victims’ wife, Mrs. Fagbemi, the abductors contacted her on telephone to demand for a ransom of N15m, which was later reduced to N10m a day after.

She added that after pleading with them, they agreed to accept N1m for her husband and N2m from the the other victim’s family.

Mrs Fagbemi, who said both families were shocked after ransom were paid and the victims were not released, lamented that the family laboured hard to raise the money.

She said: “It is now two weeks after we paid the ransom, my husband has not been freed. This is eliciting serious threat, panic and tension in our town and family.

“Most traumatising was the fact that we have not been able to reach him on telephone for one and half weeks now. The number the kidnappers were using to reach out to us is switched off.”