Eket people tackle Akpabio’s for demanding cancellation of mapping Akwa Ibom, others

Senate President and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has come under fire from stakeholders of Eket for making comments capable of inciting unrest in the state.

The warning came on the back of a series of comments made by the former senate minority leader during the State’s 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service where he explicitly stated that all Local Governments in the state are oil-producing communities hence there should be no distinction between them in terms of sharing of resources or benefits and also the need for the incumbent Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to repeal the Akwa Ibom Map Bill which has been signed into law.

In their separate reactions on several media platforms, notable Eket sons such as Prince Ekanem Edohoeket, rebuked Senator Akpabio for attempting to undermine the status of the oil-producing communities adding that the former Governor is not only being mischievous but is rather angry that the Bill for a Gazetted Map for the state came from his successor, Udom Emmanuel.

A prominent native of the area, Mr Ime Akpan said only testing the volatilities of the water of Ibibio nation.

“What Godswill Akpabio was simply telling the governor in that ‘Service of War Declaration’ was, if you want my collaboration and affinity, these are my terms: Reverse the amended Traditional Rulers Law just passed and assented to; Reverse the Law mapping Akwa Ibom LGAs; sponsor and instigate the NASS to abolish and nullify oil producing status of any Local Government Area in the Niger Delta and let the States remain unilaterally oil producing States; Prompt the NASS through me, to abolish the PIA; Deny your citizenship as an Ibibio man and become an alien.”

Mr. Ime Akpan warned that the peace and tranquility of 8 years past are about to be interrupted. Obolo against the Ibibios of the Atlantic front, the Traditional Rulers of Ibibio-speaking local governments against those of Annang and Oron combined;among others.

These may not be all up in Godswill Akpabio’s sleeves as he may seek the disruption of oil production in Akwa Ibom, stoppage of the Petroleum Industry Act Funds, and delisting Akwa Ibom State as an oil-producing State.

“This is full-fledged Mafia War in Akwa Ibom State. I really fear, for the compromised Akwa Ibom State.

“It’s not necessary or pertinent to blame anyone. Rather, let’s think and re-strategize for the War from the Pulpit” he concluded.

Another indigene of the area, Dr. Ukpong Hope, tagged Akpabio as being economical with the truth even when it is glaring that oil-producing communities are recognized by the PIA Act and as a former Commissioner and Governor in the state, Akpabio should have been vested with the basic knowledge before making such statement in public.

It could be recalled that on Sunday 24th September,2023 at the Apostolic Church, Obio Imo Assembly, Akpabio had condemned the mapping of Akwa Ibom State backed by a law made by the 7th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Reacting to the position canvassed by Senate President, Pastor Godwin David said it was wrong for anyone to think that Senator Akpabio does not know what he is talking about.

“Whoever says the Senate president (Senator Akpabio), does not know the true position involving the history of Akoiyak (a disputed community) should be a joker.

“Akpabio being a commissioner of Petroleum, Local government/Chieftaincy Affairs, and Lands should have enough knowledge of the position so far, talk less of being a Governor?”

For Ekanem Edoho, “Senator Akpabio is only trying to trivialize an issue that has to do with our collective survival as a people.”

“Let’s avoid too much of political sentimentalism and face the reality that is staring at us.

We must accept the fact that the mapping subject as clearly trivialized by Akpabio, is an attack on our collective survival as a people.

“We have seen people who committed sacrilegious crimes against those who genuinely put their all in the struggle for the reclamation of Akoiyak. I was one of the victims.

“This is not the time for blame games, please. Udom gave us a veritable asset(map) and we must collectively defend it as reasonably practicable” he stated.

Prof Etie Ben Akpan sees the statement by Akpabio from the historical lens situating it side by side with what happened in 1983.

“We are being confronted by the 1983 situation when the Ibibios were being hunted everywhere in the then Cross River because they had pitched their camp with Esuene in the UPN. The same people are here again and our people have to read between the lines” he warned.

Another community leader in Eket, Bassey Itama when asked his opinion on the vexed issue said whoever thinks he is politically relevant today should know that political power is transient in nature.

“We have a map for Akwa Ibom.Period. No one can reverse it. Ekid people will never let go of their heritage no matter who thinks he has all the powers. For all I know all power belongs to God according to the Scriptures. No one has ever been in power forever. By the way it is how you end up that matters. Time will tell” he admonished.