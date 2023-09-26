Eid-el-Maulud: Omo-Agege greets Muslims, urges prayers, support for Tinubu

Omo-Agege

Former Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, Tuesday, Senator Omo-Agege urged all Muslims to imbibe the noble life, virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet which include love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and selfless sacrifice.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, said Senator Omo-Agege used the occasion to appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Bola Tinubu as he tackles the nation’s problems, especially the economic and security challenges.

“I felicitate with Muslim faithful in the country on this occasion of Eid-el-Maulud. I urge them to imbibe the noble life, virtues and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, which include love, forgiveness, peaceful co-existence and selfless sacrifice, and to exhibit those attributes as we relate with one another.

“Let us also use the occasion to pray for our country and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he takes very bold steps to confront the multifarious challenges facing the country, especially the economic and security challenges.

“The government needs our support, understanding and indeed sacrifice to end the present economic downturn.

“This will engender our path to economic revival and rejuvenation of the wellbeing of all citizens.

“I wish all Muslim faithful happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration,” Senator Omo-Agege said.