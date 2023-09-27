Eid-El Maulud: Obi felicitates Muslims

…calls for prayers for the nation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has sent a goodwill message to Muslims to facilitate with them as they celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Mohammed.

Obi enjoined the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use the period to reflect and seek Allah’s intervention on the many challenges of our dear country.

He said, “I heartily felicitate with all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria, as they celebrate the Eid-El Maulud, to honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“The ceremony once again provides us with an opportunity for sober reflections as we seek the prophet’s intercessions for divine intervention on the many challenges facing our nation on all fronts.

‘Nigeria has continued to contend with many challenges, some of which are obvious disunity among the people, extreme poverty, a high rate of unemployment, and a high level of insecurity.

“Let us, today, pray for lasting peace in our nation, and in keeping with the Holy Prophet’s teachings, continually extend brotherly love to our countrymen and women, especially the poor, in our midst irrespective of their tribe or religious beliefs.

The former Anambra state Governor finally wished all the Muslim Faithful a Happy Eid el Maulud celebration.