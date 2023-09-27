Eid-El-Maulud: Dafinone calls for peaceful coexistence

Dafinone

As Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone has called on Muslims in Nigeria to pray for peace and unity, and work toward peaceful coexistence.

Senator Dafinone in a statement from his media office on the 27th of September, felicitated with the Muslim faithful in Delta Central and the country, charging them to follow the exemplary leadership and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad by promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The Delta Central lawmaker charged Muslims and other religious groups to continually work and pray for the country’s progress, noting that without peace, development will be illusive.

He urged Nigerians to think more of what binds us together as a people than the perceived dividing lines, stressing that no nation makes progress without peace and unity.

Dafinone added that the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet should remind us of the importance of unity in the face of diversity.

“On behalf of my family, I want to felicitate with our Muslim brothers in Delta Central, Delta State, and the country at large as you celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, I wish all Muslim faithful peace and joy on this special day.

“My prayer for you and your family as you celebrate is that may the spiritual teachings by the Holy Prophet, which include love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance, find expression in you.

“At this critical time in our Nation’s history let us collectively work and pray for unity to overcome the existential threat we face as one united Nation.

“We have no other home outside Nigeria, so we must work to make Nigeria the nation that we all will be proud of to bequeath to generations to come.

“I wish you a happy celebration and may God answer all your prayers!’ the statement read.