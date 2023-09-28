Eid-El-Maulud: Akpabio, Abbas, Obi, govs, CAN, others call for prayers, peaceful co-existence

By Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Ojelu, Luminous Jannamike, Peter Duru, John Alechenu, Gift ChapiOdekina, Ogalah Ibrahim, Ochuko Akuopha, James Ogunnaike, Adeola Badru & Shina Abubakar,

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi; Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun; state governors; Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and many others yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and called for prayers for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Pray for nation, leaders —Akpabio

In his Eid-El-Maulud message, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio enjoined Muslims to pray for the nation and leaders.

.“The occasion of the birthday of the Holy Prophet is a reminder to all adherents of the Islamic religion to rededicate themselves to prayerful support for those in authority and for the nation,” Akpabio said.

The senate president further charged the citizenry to focus on the positive atmosphere in the country, so as to achieve a collective goal of “renewed hope.”

Emulate Prophet Muhammad’s teaching —Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas, in his message, urged Islamic adherents to emulate the Prophet, noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire more generations to come.

Abbas in a statement said the day calls for sober reflection on the life and time of the Holy Prophet, whom he said was the most peace-loving human being to have ever lived on earth.

The Speaker urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to imbibe virtues such as charity, forgiveness, honesty and patriotism, saying these are some of the qualities that leaders, and followers alike, should have to be able to have peace and progress in their country.

Seek Allah’s intervention for Nigeria’s problems —Obi

In his goodwill message, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, urged Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use the day to reflect and seek Allah’s intervention on the many challenges of our dear country.

He said: “I heartily felicitate with all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria, as they celebrate the Eid-El Maulud, to honor the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.“The ceremony once again provides us an opportunity for sober reflections as we seek the prophet’s intercessions for divine intervention on the many challenges facing our nation on all fronts.”“““

Imbibe true brotherhood, patriotism, Gov Radda tells Nigerians

Extending his warm wishes to Muslims across the country, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, yesterday called on people of all faiths to embrace the values of genuine brotherhood and compassion in their daily affairs and interactions.

He highlighted the significance of Maulud as a time for Muslims to honour and emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble qualities, including honesty, fairness, compassion, and respect for others.

Avoid divisive inclinations, Oborevwori tells Nigerians

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday emphasized the need for Nigerians to avoid all divisive inclinations, advising Muslims to pray for the country’s peace, unity, and growth.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, congratulated Muslims on the celebration of Eid-El-Maulud, urging them and other religious groups to start regular prayers for the necessary changes to make Nigeria a better place.

Abiodun urges prayer for Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his message called on Muslims across the country to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-El Maulud.

In a statement, the governor emphasized the need for Nigerians to come together and pray for the country’s progress, unity and development. He called on Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which include love, tolerance, peace, and humility and urged them to use the occasion of Eid-El Maulud to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet and strive to live a life of righteousness and selflessness.

Alia preaches love, peaceful co-existence

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state in his message urged Muslims to emulate the exemplary leadership of Prophet Mohammed by promoting peaceful co-existence among the various segments of the society.

In a statement, the Governor enjoined Muslims to always show love and be at peace with one another saying “as you rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear Benue State and nation.”

Makinde calls for more prayers, support

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his congratulatory message to Muslim Ummah in the state called for continuous prayers for the leadership of the country and the state.

Makinde charged muslims to use the blessedness of the occasion to seek the face of Allah for the country and Oyo State, while commending them for their support for his administration.

Adeleke tasks Muslims on unity

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday tasked Muslims in the state to seize the occasion of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to work for the unity of the state to enhance harmony and cohesion.

The Governor, who referred to the birth of Prophet Muhammad as a moment of profound significance for the Muslim ummah, said the guiding light which the Holy Prophet serves to humanity must not be lost on every Muslims.

Akeredolu, Mimiko call for religious tolerance

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, have congratulated all Muslims in the state and beyond on the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

While Akeredolu said the Eid-El-Maulud is not just a celebration, but an essential moment for introspection, reflection, and a recommitment to the spiritual virtues exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Mimiko said people need to make the world a better place by accommodating and loving their neighbours, regardless of ethnic, religious and political affiliations

IGP preaches peace, tolerance, unity

“In his goodwill message, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun yesterday charged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid Maulud to preach and promote peace, unity, and tolerance within our diverse society.

He said: “This auspicious occasion reminds us of the virtues of love, compassion, and unity that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified throughout his life. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and rededication to the principles of peace and harmony.”

CAN calls for peaceful coexistence

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday called for continued promotion of mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities in the country.

He said: “As we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds. In the midst of our rich diversity, we find our strength as a nation. Therefore, it is imperative that we persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities/”

Pray for Tinubu, Ganduje tells Muslims

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday called on Muslim Ummah to pray for President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, the APC national chairman called on Nigerians irrespective of religion and political leanings, to remain tolerant and imbibe the culture of peaceful coexistence required for the unity of the country…

PDP urges prayer for divine intervention

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its goodwill message called for concerted prayers for Nigeria as it joins the Muslim Umma to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud.“The party through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba urged Nigerians especially Muslims to use the day for intensive and fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah for His divine intervention in the affairs of the Nation

CDS affirms unalloyed loyalty of troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa in a message felicitating with Muslim faithful yesterday reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of the armed forces of Nigeria to constitutional democracy under President Bola Ahmed Tunubu

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau said, “The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa heartily greet members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as we celebrate Eid-El-Maulud.

It is an opportunity to thank the Almighty Allah for his blessings, protection and guidance, especially as He continues to protect us through these difficult and challenging times.”