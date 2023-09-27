Eid-el-Maulud: Adeleke tasks Muslims with unity

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has tasked Muslims in the state to seize the occasion of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to work for the unity of the state to enhance harmony and cohesion.

The Governor who referred to the birth of Prophet Muhammad as a moment of profound significance for the Muslim ummah, said the guiding light which the Holy Prophet serves to humanity must not be lost on every Muslims.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, Governor Adeleke charged them to be guided by the exemplary life of compassion, justice, giving, kindness and humility that defined the Holy Prophet in all conducts.

“We must work on ourselves to embrace our individual differences and pursue a harmonious coexistence with our neighbours, irrespective of colour, faith, and tongue”, he said.

The Governor called on Osun people to use the moment of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to pray for Allah’s divine intervention in overcoming all personal and collective challenges so that Osun will thrive in line with our expectations.

He prayed that this celebration shall herald renewed commitment to peace and progress of not just our communities, but also Osun state and Nigeria as a whole.