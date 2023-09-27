EFL: Chelsea vs Brighton – team news, head-to-head

Chelsea will play host to Brighton in the third round of the EFL Cup amidst their struggling form. The Blues have failed to score in their last three games, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and a 0-0 draw to Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the second round. However, Brighton didn’t feature in the second round after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Both teams last met during a preseason game, with Chelsea winning 4-3, and will meet for the first time in the competition’s history.

Team news

Chelsea have had injury issues this season, with over six players out injured. Malo Gusto is available for the game as he’s suspended following his red card in the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend.

Brighton’s Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder could miss the game, with Pascal Gross and James Milner set to return to the team after recovering from injuries.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 7

Brighton wins 3

Draw: 5

Predicted Lineup

Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Sterling; Broja

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Lallana, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro