EFCC seeks stronger media collaboration to tackle real estate crimes, others

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called for stronger synergy and collaboration with the media in the fight against rising cases of real estate crimes, money laundering and internet crimes in the state and the country in general.

The acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC , Abdulkarim Chukkol frowned that the rate of involvement of Nigerians in internet crimes and money laundering practices both within and outside the country in recent times

Chukkol spoke through the EFCC Assistant zonal Commander 1, Uyo Zonal Command, Bawa Hamidu Saidu, on Thursday at a one-day workshop organized for journalsts in Akwa Ibom State on, “Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes”

He expressed gratitude to journalist across the country for their efforts so far in reporting the activities of the commission especially in the area of arrests and arraignments, assuring that the EFCC was ready and committed to nip the rising real estate crimes in the bud.

He, however, urged members of the public to be cautious of some groups of persons who always disguise themselves as EFCC officials to extort money from them.

“The rising incidences of real estate and internet related cases have become worrisome. The real estate sector has been identified as a strong money laundering practice in Nigeria,” , the Chairman said.

In his remarks the Assistant Director Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale expressed delighted that the commission’s interventions have been able to reduce upsurge in cybercrimes in the country

despite the various challenges it faces in the fight against Economic and financial crimes.

Oyewale who spoke shortly after his lecture presentation on “Investigative journalism and Nigeria’s Fight against Money Laundering”, advised journalists not to be biased in the course of their investigation but to always focus on professionalism.

His words: “We are committed to ensuring that cybercrime activities are brought to the barest minimum. Yes there are challenges but the commission is far ahead of those challenges.

“On the fight against money laundering issue I want to use this opportunity to to appeal to the media for more collaboration, more synergy and cooperation with the EFCC at the zonal command and at the Corporate Headquarters”

Presenting his lecture entiled: ” Trends, Perculiarities, and challenges of Cybercrime Enforcement in Nigeria” the Assistant Commander, 2, EFCC, Emeka Ukpai said it is that Nigeria has been named a breeding ground for the crime because of the rate of involvement of the citizens both locally and internationally.