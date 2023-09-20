EFCC charges Auditors, other Professionals on best practices in fight against corruption

By Soni Daniel

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol has called on auditors and other professionals involved in the fight against economic and financial crimes, to be more professional, diligent and uncompromising in the task of riding the nation of corrupt practices.

He made the call in Abuja on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at a One- Day Anti-Corruption Situation Room, ACSR, Workshop, organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda HEDA, in collaboration with Society for West African Internal Auditors Practitioners, SWAIAP. According to him, auditors are important assurance providers and their commitment to checking fraudulent practices should be total.

“Internal Auditors and other assurance providers are key stakeholders in the fight against corruption. Their professionalism, integrity, discipline and efficient service delivery are necessary to drive the anti- corruption fight”, he said.

Chukkol, who spoke through the Director, Internal Audit Department of the EFCC, Commander of EFCC, CE Idowu Oluwole -Apejoye, urged professionals across the country to be more focused and determined, by placing service to the people above other considerations. He added that defeating corruption may seem an arduous task “but it is achievable if everyone contributes from his or her own little corner to entrench integrity, transparency and accountability in the conduct of our professional assignments.”

The EFCC’s boss also charged professional bodies to be more focused on entrenching ethical standards in their members. “Professional bodies can also join hands with anti-corruption agencies as advocates in the society, representing the interests of professionals and working towards the advancement of their fields of endeavours,” he said.

The Workshop, themed: “Towards an inclusive fight Against Corruption in Nigeria: Ethical Standard and Anti-Corruption Strategies for Internal Auditors and Other Assurance Providers”, offered Accountants, Auditors and other relevant professionals interactive opportunities. Chair, HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, in his opening remarks explained that the Workshop was organised to beam searchlights on ethical standards and practical anti- graft strategies expected of Internal Auditors and other Assurance Providers

In his contribution, Auditor General of the Federation, Andrew Ogochukwu Onwudili, disclosed that the Federal Government has already established internal audit functions in all ministries, extra-ministerial offices and agencies as part of their internal control and governance structures.

He stated that there is need to strengthen the internal audit functions across government entities because they are “the first line of attack” against corruption.

In its presentation, SWAIAP highlighted four basic codes for auditors and other assurance providers and they include: Integrity, Objectivity, Confidentiality and Competency.

The Workshop drew participants from both private and public sectors.