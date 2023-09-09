EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Forty-one suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Warri, Delta state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in Abuja, saying they were arrested by the Benin office of the commission.

Uwujaren who listed items recovered from the suspects said they would be prosecuted accordingly.

“Items recovered from the suspects include eight exotic cars – Two Toyota Venza, one Range Rover, one Lexus EX 350, two Lexus RX350, one Toyota Camry; one Mercedes Benz C300, a Mercedes Benz GLK, Phones and Laptops.”