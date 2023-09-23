Edo spare parts markets shuts down for Catholic priest, Obinyan

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

ACTIVITIES at Automobile Spare Parts market in Uwelu near Benin City, was temporarily shut down a few days ago as the traders suspended their business activities to receive blessings from popular Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Andrew Obinyan.

The traders, on the platform of Christian Market Fellowship of Nigeria, Edo State chapter, Uwelu Zone trooped out in their large numbers to receive the fiery Catholic Priest.

Obinyan’s visit to the market which is believed to be the biggest spare parts market in the state, was at the instance of the traders following an earlier visit to their counterparts at the popular Evbareke Spare parts market for a similar spiritual exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Chairman Uwelu Spare Parts Traders Union, Osas Collins, said: “You can see the mammoth crowd. We are united in prayers and appreciation to God and the respected Priest for being a channel of blessing to all traders.”

He described the priest as “a true man of God who has an unbroken record of impacting people everywhere through his prayers, philanthropic and empowerment gestures” and prayed to God to strengthen the cleric in his service to God and humanity.

Fr. Obinyan in his exaltation entitled “Be Strong” (Corinthians, 16:13), said: “Divine strength should be our incorruptible treasure. God demonstrates His power through us.

“Do not let all your weakness be overwhelming and suck your strength. If you put on the armour of God, your strength will dominate and speak in your weakness and low points.”

He prayed to God to restore and renew their spiritual strength.

The high points of the exercise were blessings for the traders, deliverance and restoration prayers and blessings of some shops.

Recall that a series of appeals have been made by various interest groups and spirited Edo indigenes across the globe calling on Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan to join the forthcoming Edo 2024 gubernatorial race. The cleric is yet to officially respond to the calls.