Edo people’s appeal to Gov Obaseki to fix roads, others legitimate – Eholor

….2024 Edo Guber election crucial, no place for violence

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigerians yearn for democratic dividends, the Founder, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, weekend, asserted that Edo people’s appeal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, fix roads and other infrastructural facilities that are in deplorable state is legitimate and it is their right.

Eholor speaking with Vanguard said the appeal became imperative because there is no time left for for the Obaseki-led administration to fix roads and others, and added that the people are not asking too much from the Governor but what would boost the socio-economic lives of the people and investors.

He said: “Well, there is little or no time anymore to implement things that would positively impact the citizens of Edo State as the 2024 Gubernatorial election is already at hand and most candidates, especially, the incumbent governor is already working towards change of government.

“But regardless, it is better late than never. My concern is that I want the Edo State Governor to fix major roads in Edo State as this would ease the movement from one place to another and similarly this would drop down the high cost of transportation in Benin City.

“My other concern is that the Governor should go round all the Local Government Areas in Edo State and inspect the projects his local government chairmen are involved in.

“We have done the election, and obviously they should be working right now because they are closer to the grassroots than the Governor himself, should any of them be found wanting in not working then the Local Government Chairman should be removed from office with immediate effect.”

According to him (Eholor), “Edo State have the poorest electricity, the Azura Power Supply project was meant for just the rich individuals and not the entire Edo State, the Governor should look into the light sector and reform that office using his power as the State Governor. When the light issue is resolved then every other thing will easily work out.”

However, the OLF boss asserted that, “The Edo State Governor has done a whole lot to warrant criticism, first look at the issue of failed portions of road or bad roads, whenever his attention is being called upon on roads he will respond by saying the road belongs to Federal, he always gives this excuse and it now looking like there are no State roads anymore in Edo State, are all the roads are now Federal roads?

He also alleged that, the Governor’s SSAs and media personnel are not doing the Governor harm than good, as they have failed to ensure the Governor meets the demands of Edo people, because “they always misrepresent Edo people which is very wrong.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2024 Edo governorship election, he (Eholor) called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct the best election in Edo State.

He also advised party candidates and their supporters to campaign on how Edo State economy will be among of the leading States’ economies on the country.

“They should remain calm and do their campaign without throwing words at each other.

“This is not the time to start campaigning using electricity or roads, this is time to start campaigning with technology and economic policies that will favour Edo people. Show us your manifesto, let Edo people see it and also hold you accountable if you fail to implement them”, he stated.

However, he said: “I get myself in necessary trouble not because I hate my own brother the Governor of Edo State or I hate every other government elected officials but I think it is important for us to criticise the government constructively so they can deliver the dividends of democracy.”