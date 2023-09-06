Edo people in Diaspora want Fr Obinyan in 2024 governorship race

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME Edo citizens in the Diaspora have called on fiery preacher and Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan to contest for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State as they said his antecedents as a philanthropist, church builder and engagement in humanitarian activities makes him fit the bill.

They also said that the state has been lacking the expected dividends of democracy which their efforts in taking care of family members at home ought to complement.

These Edo indigenes abroad made this call at the 2023 Edo National Association Worldwide Convention, an annual event with Edo indigenes drawn from Europe and North America, and Africa. This year’s event, which is the 30th edition, was held in New Jersey, United States of America.

Some of those who made this call include Mr. Patrick Idehen (New York – USA), Elder Leslie Eki Wohighen (New Jersey – USA), Dr. Eric Idehen (Iowa – USA), Prof. Ehi Aimiuwu (Atlanta – USA), Mr. Fred Idehen (London -United Kingdom) among others agreed that Fr. Obinyan is the man to beat because he is an outstanding and trusted man who will fulfill his promise. They said he has been trained to be ethical in his service to humanity. “He is a man of honesty and integrity. So, we can trust his words. Fr. Obinyan is an apical ambassador of the Catholic church and a true representative of the people of Edo State. To Dr. Aimiuwu, if Fr. Obinyan is voted as governor, “Your job is to ensure constant electricity and water as well as good roads and security to attract Edos worldwide to return. Edos will build Edo based on the foundation you laid with our international knowledge, expertise, foreign exchange”.

Speaking in the same vein, Idehen who is based in the United Kingdom said “An outcry for change in Edo State and a sense of déjà vu was overwhelmingly felt at the Convention.

The Edo Citizens in diaspora are feeling the impact of poor governance by having to continually support families back home despite the economic constraints. Most vitally, the Edo Citizens in diaspora are hungry to return home to support the government in making the great Benin kingdom achieve her potential.”