Edo PDP chieftain lauds LG election, reveals expected governor for 2024

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and a nominee into the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Honourable Charles Idahosa has commended the recently concluded local government council election in the state saying that the outcome was expected.

He said whatever shortcomings the opposition parties are expressing was expected even as he said a home-grown politician is who will be acceptable as governor Edo State in 2024.

Idahosa stated these in an interview with journalists as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday where he also said the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) reduced rigging in the last general election and thT the same would be expected in the Edo 2024 governorship election.

He said “I don’t see anything wrong with the local government election because that is how it always goes. I was a local government chairman, INEC conducted my election and I won with two votes.

“Now the local government is under the states, how can you be washing your sore and still be crying? It has always been like that, it is a home game, it is the same pattern across the country so I don’t have anything against it.”

On expectation for 2024, he said the Edo Central Senatorial District people agitating to be given the slot should work for it and don’t expect others to fold their arms.

He said people from that area have contested in all past elections against people from other senatorial districts because “politics is a game of number and nobody can dictate to us.

“And the next governor that will come here, will be a home boy, no importation, not he is very smart and intelligent, not he is a magician in Lagos or has an oil company in Port Harcourt.

“He must be one of us that we all eat together, that knows every mama put corner in this town, we will all be here, we are not importing anybody again, he must be one of us.”