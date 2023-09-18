By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu said he was yet to get any official communication to move to a new office insisting that it is only the servants in his office that have got that directive.

Shaibu was seen speaking on phone to somebody believed to be a senior security officer in a video that has gone viral that “I just came to the office now and the gate is locked. They padlocked the gate with a chain and key and both the outer gate and the inner gate are padlocked… the governor said they should lock it that they are using for something else?… I have not moved to anywhere, nobody has given me letter to move to anywhere, nobody has given me letter so if the governor said I have moved, I have not moved, the governor did not give me letter, nobody has given me letter to move so how will I move out of my office, I am here now and the gate is padlocked, I have called the governor and he is not picking so you call the governor that I didn’t move because I didn’t get any letter to move, it is only the civil servants that got letter to move.

“I am told that they got a letter from the office of the HoS to move out of this place but me, I didn’t get any letter to move, uptil now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate, the only people that have official communication are the civil servants, the civil servants have the official communication but I don’t have any official communication. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate.”