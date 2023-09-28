Edo, Kwara, Abia, FCT, 22 others to experience 48-hr heavy rainfall – NiMET

By Biodun Busari

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has warned Nigerians that 24 states including Edo, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience 48 hours of heavy rainfall that will start on Thursday.

NIMET disclosed this on Wednesday in their weekly heavy rainfall forecast report while mentioning there is possibility of flooding in the states highlighted.

It said, “The affected states are Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, and Benue.”

The bulletin stated, “Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated between Thursday, September 28th, and Friday, September 29th, 2023, in parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.”

It added, “Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State, and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Speaking on the possibility of flooding, the agency said, “The anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the affected areas.”

It also noted that strong winds would accompany the rains, with the most powerful winds expected in parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.

Warning the residents ahead, NiMet emphasised the need for residents to exercise caution and avoid driving through surface runoff waters due to their strong undercurrents.

It also identified slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility as potential hazards that could result from the impending downpour.

“Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees, and masts. Disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains,” it added.