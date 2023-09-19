Edo group urges Obaseki to provide dividends of democracy, not warring deputy

Obaseki and Philip

A socio-political group in Edo State, the Edo Renewed Hope Agenda (HRHA), has strongly condemned what it described as the disgraceful conduct of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his “continued series of humiliation meted to his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.”

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday, copies of which were made available to pressmen, asserted that Governor Obaseki, in his latest vendetta against his deputy, has “therefore, come full circle in exhibiting ingratitude and doling out venom, on those that aid him.”



Signed by Imade Osagie, the group noted that the Deputy Governor left the camp of his godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to support his boss, Obaseki, in their political battles, regretting that despite all that, Obaseki has decided to humiliate his deputy in the public domain.

According to the statement: “We are not going to mince words in condemning the ouster and unceremonious ejection of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, from the Government House. It is not only outrageous, but smirks of vendetta, which sadly has become the trademark of Governor Godwin Obaseki.



“We therefore urge all dutiful Nigerians to call Governor Obaseki to order. Turning a whole Deputy Governor of a state, into a pocketing daylight marauder in the frontage of his own office bespokes too many sad narratives, of which the public has of late been assailed.



“Aside from the deserving condemnation of Obaseki’s ill actions against his deputy, of which the latter was clearly warned to beware, we are not one to throw away the bath water, together with the baby in it. Why is Obaseki so mean to those who helped him climb the ladder? Both of them came in on a joint ticket, so it is even very unconstitutional for the Governor to relocate the office of his deputy unceremoniously.



“This is ungodly. Comrade Shaibu should be accorded his right and the dignity deserving of his Office. Edo State deserve better than the shameless circus being served our people.”



The statement added, “It is shameful that a Governor who has failed to perform, rather than dissipate energy in providing the dividends of democracy to the electorate, is busy embarking on a senseless war against his deputy.”